DENVER (CBS4) — The Denver District Attorney filed murder and other charges against 50-year old George Magee, after a double shooting. Investigators believe Magee got into an altercation with his neighbors on May 3 on Clay Street. They believe he shot and killed Billy Williams, 41, and shot an adult woman, who survived her injuries.
Magee is charged with two counts of murder in the first degree, two counts of criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree, four counts of possession of a weapon by a previous offender and two counts of assault in the first degree.