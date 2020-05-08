Comments
GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – A student at the Colorado School of Mines has designed and built an innovative ventilator during to the coronavirus outbreak. The device squeezes a manual respirator bag, thereby freeing up the hands of a health care worker.
GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – A student at the Colorado School of Mines has designed and built an innovative ventilator during to the coronavirus outbreak. The device squeezes a manual respirator bag, thereby freeing up the hands of a health care worker.
It can be used on multiple patients at once, and it’s cheap to build — about $500 per unit. It’s meant for use “in health care settings around the world where the traditional medical devices are unavailable, too costly or too cumbersome,” according to the college.
“The units that we’ve created can provide quick relief to the pandemic response unlike any other unit out there,” said designer and student Grant Kahl.
The United States military has shown some interest in the project.
Get more information at minesnewsroom.com.