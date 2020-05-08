



– A Colorado paramedic who volunteered to fight coronavirus and help those battling the disease in New York City was laid to rest Friday. The family of Paul Cary , 66, attended a private funeral service.

Cary, who served more than 30 years with Aurora Fire Rescue, died from COVID-19 complications while in NYC. He responded to the city on April 1 with other out-of-state medical technicians, doctors and nurses as part of Ambulnz’s COVID Response Team. He died April 30 after battling the virus for about 10 days.

New York first responders honored Cary with an escort last week as his body returned to Colorado. On Sunday, more than 165 cars and three helicopters escorted the long-time paramedic’s body to a funeral home in Denver.

Cary is survived by his two sons and four grandchildren. Hi son, Chris Cary, shared a statement which reads in part:

As I talk with more people that knew my father, it is apparent of the impact he had on so many lives. An overwhelming sense of peace calms me as I know he was doing what he was called to do. One struggle is knowing there isn’t enough time for me to thank everyone involved or to impact these superheroes lives in the same way they have impacted my family’s life. All I can offer is a simple and heartfelt thank you for honoring my Father, family and all you do on a daily basis. Not only does this shed an intense light on my father’s life, but focus has been placed on health care workers, EMS, police, fire, military, and teachers who don’t get the credit and gratitude they deserve. To all of you, I end with a very humble thank you!

Ambulnz established a memorial fund to provide Cary’s four grandchildren college tuition. If you wish to make a donation to this fund in his memory, please email Ari Matityahu for details at Ari.M@ambulnz.com.

