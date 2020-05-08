



– Commencement season is typically an exciting time as graduates finally get to take what they learned on college campuses out into the world and begin a career, but the COVID-19 pandemic means they are entering the most unsure job market in generations and excitement has turned to worry.

“I had everything planned out to a T, and now those plans aren’t happening, and it’s stressful and very anxiety provoking. It’s also really, really frustrating,” said recent graduate Katelyn Skeen.

Katelyn is graduating from the University of Colorado with two degrees; one in psychology, the other in theater.

“Theater is a career that I want to do, because it can change people’s lives and it’s super important to me,” she said.

To mark the occasion, Katelyn and her roommates held a “porchuation” ceremony.

They are part of the thousands of college graduates now joining millions of unemployed American looking for a job, the only thing certain is uncertainty.

“In August, I’m supposed to move to Florida to start working with the Walt Disney Company, but obviously Disney is not open yet and hasn’t really announced a ton of official plans as to when they are going to open,” she said.

Adding to the anxiety, Katelyn learned this week that a summer camp she was going to work at was officially canceled.

She says she’s applying for other jobs as a backup, but hasn’t been able to get any interviews. Still, she remains optimistic.

“I am realistic about the fact that the next few months and possibly year is going to be really, really hard for me and everyone else in my situation, but if I’m not optimistic, everything else is going to fall apart and I won’t have any motivation to sort of do anything, so it’s sort of necessary optimism, I think.”