BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS4)– Changes may be coming to Main Street in one mountain community. The Summit Daily first reported that Breckenridge’s reopening committee is considering closing Main Street to cars.
The closure would create an outdoor restaurant setting to allow for more social distancing for diners once restaurants open.
The move would also allow more room for pedestrians who want to keep a 6-foot barrier for social distancing.
The general manager of one restaurant is all for the change.
“I think outside in general make people feel more comfortable then being inside in tight quarters. A lot of restaurants have tables that are close together so I think just the mentality of fresh air is going to help people in that comfort zone as well,” said Michelle Kilduff, GM of the Canteen Restaurant.
She said the idea of closing down part of Main Street for businesses and pedestrians has been discussed for years.