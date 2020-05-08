Comments
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) — Commerce City has announced that city-sponsored summer events are canceled through August 4. The cancellation includes the following events:
- Memorial Day Parade (May 25)
- Public Works Touch-A-Truck (June 4)
- Neighborhood Outreach – Fronterra Park (June 11)
- Police and Fire Open House (June 23)
- 4thFest Family Festival (July 4) – Fireworks TBD
- Cultural Council’s Music and Movies in the Park (July 9/16/23/30)
- National Night Out (August 4)
The city has been closely following guidance from public health agencies and experts.
“As we move into event season, it has become clear that the need for social distancing through the summer will prevent large community gatherings from taking place,” officials stated. “City staff has also been unable to adequately and safely plan events in this rapidly changing environment.”
Read more about this decision at https://www.c3gov.com/Home/Components/News/News/5454/15