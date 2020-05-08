DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado’s governor says he expects that schools across the state will resume in-person classes when the new school year begins in a few months. Earlier this spring the governor suspended school for the remainder of the current school year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We expect that schools will resume in-person classes in the fall,” Gov. Jared Polis said in a remote news conference on Friday.
Polis said he understands that not all parents will want to have their children in the classrooms, and that special situations involving remote learning will need to be put in place.
“We are working with the Colorado Department of Education to provide the guidance to school districts about safe in-classroom discussion,” Polis said. “Meaning, how they can work to reconfigure their schedules to minimize contacts during passing time, space desks appropriately in the room, have smaller class sizes or staggered schedules where possible.”
In a newsletter to parents on Thursday, Denver Public Schools Superintendent Susana Cordova said the district plans to start next school year on time in August.