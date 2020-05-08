CBSN DenverWatch Now
Filed Under:Colorado News, Lumineers, Peyton Manning


DENVER (CBS4) – Some of Colorado’s favorite stars are coming together Friday at 1 p.m. to live stream a concert benefiting music and restaurant industry workers. “Colorado Gives Back” will feature The Lumineers, OneRepublic, Jewel, and Nathaniel Rateliff, as well as videos from legendary NFL quarterback Peyton Manning and two-time Olympic gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin (USA Ski Team). The event will be streamed on The Lumineers YouTube Channel.

The Lumineers perform on stage at the 2020 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO concert at The Forum in Inglewood, California, January 18, 2020. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

“In addition to raising money for Colorado restaurant workers, we as Colorado musicians wanted to raise money to not only support our local crew that we tour the world with, but also all the folks in the music business as a whole – from the venue workers to fellow musicians,” said Wesley Schultz of The Lumineers.

Donations will be directed to the Colorado Restaurant Association and to the Recording Academy’s MusiCares. Through the SPOTIFY COVID-19 MUSIC RELIEF project, Spotify will match all donations, dollar-for-dollar to MusiCares up to a collective total of $10 million.

The event will be hosted by eTown’s Nick Forster and Bret Saunders from KBCO in Denver and will be presented via three stages:

RED ROCKS STAGE

The Lumineers, OneRepublic, Jewel, Nathaniel Rateliff, Trevor Hall, Todd Park Mohr (Big Head Todd and the Monsters), Bill Nershi and Kyle Hollingsworth (The String Cheese Incident), Daniel Rodriguez

PIONEERTOWN, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 15: Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic performs at Enterprise’s “Share the Code. Hit the Road” at famed venue Pappy & Harriet’s in Pioneertown, CA. at Pappy & Harriet’s on November 15, 2019 in Pioneertown, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

MILE HIGH STAGE

Peyton Manning (Broncos), Von Miller (Broncos), Nolan Arenado (Rockies), Charlie Blackmon (Rockies), Jamal Murray (Nuggets), Mikaela Shiffrin (USA Ski Team), Emma Coburn (USA Track & Field Team), Gabriel Landeskog (Avalanche), Dillon Ward (Mammoth), Kei Kamara (Rapids)

LOS ANGELES, CA – JULY 12: Host Peyton Manning speaks onstage at The 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

DENVER FOOD & WINE STAGE

Bobby Stuckey (Frasca), Jennifer Jasinski (Rioja), Alon Shaya (Safta), Carrie Baird (Rose’s).

SPECIAL GUESTS

Former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper and Colorado Governor Jared Polis.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply