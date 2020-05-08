DENVER (CBS4) – Some of Colorado’s favorite stars are coming together Friday at 1 p.m. to live stream a concert benefiting music and restaurant industry workers. “Colorado Gives Back” will feature The Lumineers, OneRepublic, Jewel, and Nathaniel Rateliff, as well as videos from legendary NFL quarterback Peyton Manning and two-time Olympic gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin (USA Ski Team). The event will be streamed on The Lumineers YouTube Channel.
“In addition to raising money for Colorado restaurant workers, we as Colorado musicians wanted to raise money to not only support our local crew that we tour the world with, but also all the folks in the music business as a whole – from the venue workers to fellow musicians,” said Wesley Schultz of The Lumineers.
Donations will be directed to the Colorado Restaurant Association and to the Recording Academy’s MusiCares. Through the SPOTIFY COVID-19 MUSIC RELIEF project, Spotify will match all donations, dollar-for-dollar to MusiCares up to a collective total of $10 million.
The event will be hosted by eTown’s Nick Forster and Bret Saunders from KBCO in Denver and will be presented via three stages:
RED ROCKS STAGE
The Lumineers, OneRepublic, Jewel, Nathaniel Rateliff, Trevor Hall, Todd Park Mohr (Big Head Todd and the Monsters), Bill Nershi and Kyle Hollingsworth (The String Cheese Incident), Daniel Rodriguez
MILE HIGH STAGE
Peyton Manning (Broncos), Von Miller (Broncos), Nolan Arenado (Rockies), Charlie Blackmon (Rockies), Jamal Murray (Nuggets), Mikaela Shiffrin (USA Ski Team), Emma Coburn (USA Track & Field Team), Gabriel Landeskog (Avalanche), Dillon Ward (Mammoth), Kei Kamara (Rapids)
DENVER FOOD & WINE STAGE
Bobby Stuckey (Frasca), Jennifer Jasinski (Rioja), Alon Shaya (Safta), Carrie Baird (Rose’s).
SPECIAL GUESTS
Former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper and Colorado Governor Jared Polis.