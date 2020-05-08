DENVER (CBS4) – While Denver is moving to the safer-at-home order this weekend, many events are still being postponed or canceled due to the coronavirus. We found these fun activities you can enjoy right in the comfort of your own home this weekend.
Join the Colorado Symphony as they relive some of their best performances during the “Virtual Music Hour.” Each performance has a special introduction from a musician or conductor. There are also fun activities that help listeners dive deeper into the music. The recordings are posted on Friday evenings.
– coloradosymphony.org/-PlayOn/Virtual-Music-Hour
If you enjoy working out and craft beer, the “Brewery Boot Camp” in Centennial is hosting a home edition Saturday morning. You do not need any equipment to complete the workout. Right after the 11 a.m. session, there will be a virtual happy hour. Grab your favorite craft beer to toast and to working up a good sweat.
– facebook.com/events/248619073172197/
Denver Parks and Recreation is hosting several events to keep adults and kids active. On Saturday, try your hand at soccer with some drills you can do at home. Then Sunday, test your knowledge with free trivia!
– facebook.com/denverparksrec