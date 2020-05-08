



– This Mother’s Day may be a lot different than years past, and that’s why Olivia Milner has come up with an idea to make it memorable and help those struggling during the coronavirus pandemic

“My mom worked really hard to get me to this point, obviously I have suffered through some challenges,” Milner said.

She is originally from South Africa, in 1999 she was seriously injured by a pipe bomb that blew up at the restaurant she was working at. CBS4 first met her last Thanksgiving, when she was celebrating the 20th anniversary of her survival.

“And so taking this opportunity on Mother’s Day to work on my lung health, to be active and to share that with the community around me, it seems perfect,” she explained.

Milner is putting on a virtual Mother’s Day 5K. The event celebrates moms and also raises money for a personal cause, Charly’s Bakery in Cape Town. The business helps train and employ disadvantaged people. It’s run by her friends.

“Being a mother, working at the same time while trying to save my business,” Alexandra Murphy said.

It’s a lot for Murphy. She told us, COVID-19 has shut down her bakery for weeks.

“Our rand is not a strong currency and it’s 18 to 1 at the moment, and if anyone is wanting to donate, every cent counts,” Murphy added.

But it’s not about supporting any one group. Milner wants people to run for whatever charity they choose.

Ashlie Jimenez has already signed up. She told CBS4 she understands how tough it is to work and take care of kids during this panamic, so supporting Milner’s cause will be an occasion to take a pause.

“I’m finally alone for 30 minute,” she jokingly said.

There is no actual signup, people can commit to run and donate for any cause, and they can run anywhere they’re able.

For more info on Milner’s cause you can visit the Charly’s Bakery website and learn how donations will also help fund random acts of kindness.