Comments
ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — The Colorado Unified Coordination Center and FEMA unveiled a newly installed Battelle Decontamination System at the Adams County Fairgrounds on Friday.
ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — The Colorado Unified Coordination Center and FEMA unveiled a newly installed Battelle Decontamination System at the Adams County Fairgrounds on Friday.
The mobile decontamination unit uses vapor phase hydrogen peroxide to decontaminate N95 masks from biological contaminants, including the coronavirus.
The system can decontaminate up to 80,000 used N95 respirators per system per day, with a single respirator able to be reused up to 20 times without degradation.
All workers will be eligible to use the system for free if they work with the health care providers they’re employed by and fill out an online form at battelle.org/decon.
GALLERY: Battelle Decontamination System Cleans N95 Masks For Health Care Workers
Colorado has been rewarded two of these state-of-the-art systems. The other is in Montrose.