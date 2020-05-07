WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – Two people are dead after a chase led to a stolen car crashing into a fire station in Westminster. It happened early Thursday morning.
Just after 2 a.m., a Westminster police officer reported that he was driving behind a vehicle reported to be stolen near 120th Avenue and Mariposa Street. The officer tried to stop the vehicle, but could not.
We are working a serious accident in the 9100 block of Lowell Blvd. Lowell Blvd. will remain closed for several hours between 90th Ave. and 92nd Ave.
— Westminster Police (@WestminsterPD) May 7, 2020
Officers joined the pursuit and followed the vehicle south on Federal Boulevard. They set out stop sticks near 112th Avenue, which were not effective. The driver of the stolen car then drove into a neighborhood near 99th Avenue and Lowell Boulevard.
The chase slowed but the stolen car continued south on Lowell until it crashed into Westminster Fire Station #2 at 9140 Lowell Boulevard. No firefighters were hurt in the crash.
Both people in the stolen car, a male and female, were pronounced dead at the scene.
Lowell Boulevard was closed between 90th Avenue and 92nd Avenue after daybreak, and it was expected to be closed for several hours as the investigation continues.