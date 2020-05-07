Comments
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – One person is dead after a short chase with Colorado State Patrol in Jefferson County. The chase started at C-470 and Ken Caryl Avenue late Wednesday night.
Troopers were checking on a vehicle near C-470 and Ken Caryl around 11:10 p.m. The truck, a 2020 Toyota pickup that was reported to have been stolen, took off and troopers chased. The driver eventually wound his way to Meadows Golf Course along South Simms Street and South Ward Street. The truck was found just after 12:30 a.m. in a water hazard on the course.
Onstar originally alerted Englewood police to a person inside the truck.
West Metro Fire Rescue was on scene at the golf course Thursday morning to recover the truck and the person inside.