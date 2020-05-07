Comments
MEEKER, Colo. (CBS4) – Former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg has purchased a huge ranch in northwestern Colorado. The 19,000 square foot property near Meeker sold for more than $44 million.
According to the Wall Street Journal, the property is on 4,600 acres with a golf course, helipad, horse barns and a commercial kitchen.
Bloomberg dropped out of the race for the Democratic nomination for president in March. He garnered about 20 percent of the vote in the Colorado primary.
Bloomberg’s campaign spent $234 million on radio, television and digital ads in Colorado and the other states that were part of the Super Tuesday voting.