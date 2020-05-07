Comments
HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4) — Thursday is the anniversary of the deadly shooting at the STEM School Highlands Ranch — one year since the death of 18-year-old Kendrick Castillo. He was killed when he confronted a shooter in the school. In memory of his heroic sacrifice, a prayer service is being held at the cemetery and streamed live online.
“Live your life right. Make changes,” his father, John Castillo urged.
After his father spoke, two bagpipers played in Kendrick’s honor.
