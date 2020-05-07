HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4) — Thursday is the anniversary of the deadly shooting at the STEM School Highlands Ranch — one year since the death of 18-year-old Kendrick Castillo. He died after confronting a shooter in the school.
“If Kendrick made any other choice he still would have received what he did and there possibly would have been 28 other people laying there with him,” said his father John Castillo.
Law enforcement officers wearing masks, friends of Kendrick and his dog Kona were among those in person to mark his heroism and anniversary of pain with remembrance.
“He always did good. He never wavered, to promote his faith, to promote his church, love his friends,” said John Castillo.
After his father spoke, two bagpipers played in Kendrick’s honor.
Kendrick was a senior in high school with a passion for engineering.
His parents, John and Maria, come to his resting place daily to be with their only child.
“This is only one year. I often wonder what the rest of our lives are going to be like,” said John Castillo.
“We need heroes for us so we can keep hoping because the day we lose hope, we lose everything,” said Rev. Javier Nieva.
In memory of his heroic sacrifice, a prayer service was held at the cemetery and streamed live online.
“Live your life right. Make changes,” John Castillo urged.
