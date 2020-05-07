DENVER (CBS4) — Gov. Jared Polis responded to an email that said he was about to start a “civil war” if he didn’t lift restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic. Gov. Polis called it offensive and urged people who disagree with the public health orders to follow them anyway — out of respect for essential workers.

The email message said in part “You’re about to start a … civil war. END. THE LOCKDOWN. NOW. Or face severe consequences.”

Polis was asked about the email during a news conference on Wednesday.

“Well, look, we are a free country and we appreciate our freedoms, but there’s always health threats out there,” Polis said.

“Threatening a civil war over decals on the floor of the store that tell you where to stand in the takeout line, is really offensive to anybody who supports the freedom and liberty that we enjoy in this country,” Polis stated.

“We need to do our best to honor those who are working in a retail environment. They’re putting themselves at additional risk. And yes, the least that customers can do is stand six feet apart when they’re waiting to check out and avoid congregating together,” said Polis. “It’s exercising our individual responsibility in a way that is smart, and that shows the common sense that nearly all Coloradans have.”

“And for the few Coloradans who feel that their liberties are being threatened, I ask them to also exercise their own personal responsibility to protect themselves, their families, and others — whether you agree or disagree with counties that require masks in stores.”