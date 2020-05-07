Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver’s theme park Elitch Gardens has pushed back its 2020 opening date again because of the coronavirus outbreak. The park was supposed to open next week but they now say they aren’t sure when they’ll be able to reopen.
Season passholders aren’t being offered refunds but will get a $10 credit and can get certain free opportunities once the park reopens.