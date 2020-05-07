DENVER (CBS4) — Denver Police helped crews clean up a large homeless camp downtown on Thursday morning.
They cleaned out the area between 20th and 23rd streets, from Welton to Curtis. City officials say it’s not an enforcement of the anti-camping ban but rather it was needed because of health and safety concerns.
The area was cleaned just week — but officials said crews weren’t fully able to take care of the problem.
CBS4 found people living in lines of tents and debris on the streets downtown.
RELATED: Denver Cleanup Focuses On Downtown Area Where Homeless Gather
Officials with Denver’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure say the cleanups are being conducted in line with terms of a settlement the city entered into, following a class action lawsuit. Advance notice was given as required under the court agreement.
Tents were removed from sidewalks, so the sidewalks could be cleaned, but people were not asked to relocate.