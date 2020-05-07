DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver man wants the Navajo Nation in New Mexico to know Colorado has its back during this pandemic.
“Seeing the support that hasn’t been coming really broke my heart,” said Lucas Garcia. “I saw what was going down in the Navajo Nation with my people and I wanted to do something.”
That prompted to him to start asking for donations here in Denver. And they poured in.
Garcia delivered a load of donations last weekend.
“When I was unloading I was seeing each person that brought the rice, that brought granola bars, a bag of clothes.”
Now he’s working on gathering medical supplies for the first responders who are taking care of the patients in the Navajo Nation.
“We can do this as a community, as a country and we can remember that everyday people deserve these items. So let’s make it happen.”
Garcia’s message to the nation is simple. “You’re not alone in this fight and we are here to support you in whatever way we can.