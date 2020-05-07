Comments
DENVER (CBS4) — Due to continued restrictions on large gatherings in public venues, The Denver Center for Performing Arts is postponing and canceling more performances and programs.
“The Band’s Visit” has been canceled.
“My Fair Lady” and “Theater of the Mind” have been postponed.
Ticketholders for cancelled events will receive an email with the option for a refund — or the option of donating the value of the ticket to the DCPA.
Summer education classes are also cancelled. Students of cancelled classes will receive an automatic credit to their account.