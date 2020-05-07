Comments
(CBS4) – Sprouts Farmers Market is adding pickup service to its grocery stores in Colorado.
You can place orders online then schedule a time to pickup them at any one of the 29 stores in Boulder, Colorado Springs, Denver, Fort Collins and Grand Junction.
The chain is expanding its pickup program nationally by working with Instacart.
You can order a pick up for the same day or you can schedule several days in advance depending on availability.
The Sprouts team will let you know when your order is ready and will bring it to a designated parking spot when the you arrive and check in.