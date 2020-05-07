(CBS4)– Right now everyone working at hospitals is learning about COVID-19 through trial by fire, but students who are about to graduate are entering their first jobs in the midst of a pandemic. You think that would scare them a little but nurses like Kelley Johnson can’t wait to get in and start helping.

“I can’t believe how fast time flies.” Kelley says.

For 5 years the Windsor native has been studying at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus to become a nurse practitioner. Now that she’s finally ready to graduate a lot has changed.

“We’re not doing graduation anymore, we’re not doing any of that kind of stuff,” she says.

Because of the pandemic she won’t walk at graduation, but perhaps even more difficult, she is having a hard time finding a job in her field. She has relocated to Los Angeles and all the licensing sites in California are closed. Plus, she says, most places have a hiring freeze.

“It’s very hard for me to be on the sidelines right now,” Kelley says.

Kelley is used to adversity. She competed in the 2015 Miss America pageant as Miss Colorado and appeared in scrubs to highlight nursing during the talent portion of the competition. That didn’t sit well with some, including the hosts of ABC’s daytime talk show “The View” who made fun of her on air.

That is now in her past, and it has taught her how valuable her profession is and how ready her and colleagues are to tackle this challenge. Even though she may have to wait a little longer to jump in and help them.

“I feel like this is exactly what we were made for and what we were prepared for,” Kelley says. She adds, “I can’t wait I wish it was tomorrow.”

Kelley hasn’t been completely inactive. She has been working with organizations to donate scrubs and masks to health care workers and supporting her future coworkers through other types of philanthropy.