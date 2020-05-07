



– After nearly two months of virtual worship, the Archdiocese of Denver has announced limited public Mass can resume May 9. Guidelines have been issued to parishes, in accordance with the state’s safer-at-home order, to protect the health of priests, staff and parishioners.

“We thought that it was time, within the confines of the public health order, to start having very limited public Masses. We’re going to follow all the best recommendations and health practices to make it as safe as we can for the priest and the people attending,” said Mark Haas, Director of Public Relations for the Archdiocese of Denver.

A dispensation from the Sunday and Holy Day obligation to participate in the Mass has been extended for all Catholics in the Archdiocese of Denver.

Haas says this is not the weekend for everyone to attend Mass as usual. This is an opportunity for Catholics, who are healthy and comfortable with returning, to worship in person.

“Over the next month, you’re not going to get to go to Mass every weekend. Maybe you can go to a Wednesday morning Mass or one Sunday Mass. This is going to allow some opportunity for people who are ready to participate in a Mass again,” said Haas.

He noted that even with best health practices, there’s a risk of for anyone who enters a public space during the safer-at-home order.

Since the Sunday obligation has been dispensed, people are encouraged to take advantage of weekday Masses. Some parishes have requested that people sign up through their parishes provided online service, so they can be offered appropriate days to attend while still following limited gathering guidelines. It’s important that parishioners stay connected to their parish for more information.

“Maybe some parishes have a gym, a parish hall and a church. They could use each of those spaces,” explained Haas. “Pews are going to be roped off, so there can be a family in every other pew. Our parishes are going to make every effort to keep their churches as clean as possible.”

Parishioners are also encouraged to bring their own hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes. Parishioners are asked to avoid congregating in entry ways and be mindful of social distancing in narrow hallways and bathrooms.

Social distancing and face coverings are expected at Mass, along with other modifications to in-person worship — like the Eucharist.

“While watching a Mass online or on TV is something that allows you to keep the Sabbath holy, being there and receiving the Eucharist is so important to Catholics. Being there and having one opportunity to do this is the month of May is so important to Catholics,” said Haas.

He says chalices will not be used. Receiving the Eucharist, then stepping aside before lowering your mask, are examples of safety procedures that will also be expected at in-person Masses.

Anyone who is sick should refrain from attending a public Mass, as the Archdiocese says it is an act of Christian charity to safeguard the health of others.

“We’re going to do our best to make it as safe as possible, but at the same time, nobody is expected to be coming to Mass,” said Haas.

Not every parish will immediately begin public Masses on May 9. The Archbishop will continue live streaming Mass each Sunday for people aren’t ready to attend in person.

For more information on the safe, reopening practices within the Archdiocese of Denver, visit: Denver Catholic Guidelines