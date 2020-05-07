DENVER (CBS4) – A cold front swept across Colorado Thursday morning shifting winds to the north. And as the day progresses, the wind will become stronger. Eventually gusts will top 40 mph in many areas causing fears of wildfires.
A Red Flag Warning has been issued for more than half of the state from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. The warning includes most of the Denver metro area and has been prompted by the expected combination of wind, dry soil, and very low relative humidity. If a fire were to start under these conditions, it could spread rapidly.
In terms of temperatures, most areas will be cooler than Wednesday and it will feel cooler than temperatures would suggest because of the wind. Highs around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins will be in the upper 60s which is typcial early May. But the motherly winds will make it feel cooler.
The strongest wind will be in the afternoon hours when sustained winds will reach 30 mph and gusts could reach 45 mph. Even stronger gusts are expected over the higher peaks and passes in the mountains.
Expect far less wind on Friday along with below normal temperatures for May. It will stay cool on Saturday before slightly warmer weather arrives for Mother’s Day on Sunday.