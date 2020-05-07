Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora Police is looking for suspects responsible for several repeated vandalisms at a Tri-County Health Department office in Aurora. The separate incidents happened over four different days.
The vandalisms come amid a threat emailed to the headquarters for the health department of Douglas, Adams, and Arapahoe Counties. The message said in part “You’re about to start a … civil war. END. THE LOCKDOWN. NOW. Or face severe consequences.”
Aurora Police say that the incidents happened on April 16th, April 18th, April 20th, and May 4th. Investigators have a person of interest, but no suspect.
Anyone who has information is asked to call CrimeStoppers.