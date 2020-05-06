(CBS4) — Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller has started a new coronavirus relief campaign to feed students who usually count on eating at school.
“What we have seen over the past two months is unprecedented. The coronavirus has affected everyone in some way,” Miller said in a video.
“There are thousands of kids in my home states of Colorado and Texas who are unable to get daily meals because schools are closed for the foreseeable future,” Miller said. “In fact, one in seven kids already live with hunger.”
As we mentioned there would be big news coming this week. We are happy to announce the launch of @VonMiller’s new coronavirus relief campaign, VON SACKS COVID. Watch Von’s message above & then head over to our campaign site https://t.co/PkofyOkI7g to show your support! #VonSacks pic.twitter.com/JVHDAy3BsD
— Von's Vision (@VonsVision58) May 6, 2020
To help out, Miller is launching the “Von Sacks COVID” campaign. The goal of is to provide 580,000 meals to students in need.
To support thecampaign, please visit vonsackshunger.org.
I have spent the past few weeks social distancing as I recover from the virus myself.
