DENVER (CBS4) – The state launched a new Residential Care Task Force to help reduce the spread of coronavirus in high-density, group-living centers. The state says more than half of the COVID-19-related deaths are of older adults living in such settings, like assisted living facilities.
The task force has tested nearly 1,900 asymptomatic staff and residents in six facilities. Right now, staff and residents are also required to wear masks or face coverings. The task force is also expanding testing with the help of Colorado State University, officials said in a news release.
All facilities and centers were ordered to provide their prevention plans to the state by May 1.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says they have received:
- 96% of the plans from nursing facilities.
- 85% of the plans from assisted living residences.
- 100% of the plans from intermediate care facilities.
- 83% of the plans from group homes.
The task force plans on implementing more changes and strategies in the next 30-45 days.
