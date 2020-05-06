CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – One of the most traveled highways in the state won’t open on Memorial Day weekend like years past. The Colorado Department of Transportation is pushing back the opening of Mount Evans Highway until at least July because of the coronavirus.
As many Coloradans know, it is the highest paved road in North America connecting Echo Lake to the summit of Mount Evans.
Denver Mountain Parks and the U.S. Forest Service manage the highway with CDOT. They all agreed on delaying the opening to help Coloradans abide by current public health orders.
CDOT officials say opening the highway makes for difficult social distancing practices because more than 200,000 people from all around the world visit the road and Mount Evans.
They also say visitors normally wait in line for restroom facilities and gather in large groups at the summit.
Hiking and biking will not be prohibited, and state officials plead with Coloradans to follow state and local orders by recreating within 10 miles from home.