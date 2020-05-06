(CBS) — To show appreciation for the moms who can’t be together with their families this Mother’s Day, Lowe’s is working with local nurseries and Uber to deliver $1 million worth of flower baskets to isolated mothers living in long-term care facilities.
“We hope that these flower deliveries, made possible by our network of local nurseries will bring a spark of joy to the moms and grandmothers in senior housing who may feel alone this Mother’s Day,” said Marisa Thalberg, Lowe’s executive vice president, chief brand and marketing officer, in a news release.
Each basket will be wrapped individually and include a special note of appreciation from Lowe’s.
Deliveries will take place in more than ten markets greatly impacted by the pandemic, including New York, Seattle, Chicago, Boston, Houston, Miami and more.
