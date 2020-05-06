HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4) — Thursday is the anniversary of the deadly shooting at the STEM School Highlands Ranch — one year since the death of 17-year-old Kendrick Castillo. He was killed when he confronted a shooter in the school. In memory of his heroic sacrifice, a prayer service will be held at the cemetery and streamed live online on Thursday at 2 p.m.
Kendrick’s father, John Castillo said the coronavirus pandemic has forced him to change his plans for honoring his son. He had hoped for a large gathering at the capitol and a prayer service at the cemetery. With gatherings limited to 10 people, John Castillo decided to limit attendance at the cemetery and stream the prayer service on Facebook.
The service will be held at Seven Stone Cemetery, where Kendrick is buried. It is going to be performed by Father Javier from St. Mary’s Littleton Catholic Church. Following the service, bag pipes are going to be played in Kendrick’s honor. You can watch it at 2 p.m. on Thursday on the “In Honor Of A Hero: Kendrick Castillo” Facebook page.
“I planned on doing something on a much larger scale, at the capitol, but due to COVID-19 coronavirus I had to rethink our plans,” John Castillo said.
John Castillo said he wasn’t sure how he would feel when the anniversary of the shooting came around.
“It has been difficult to say the least,” John Castillo said in a video posted to Facebook on Tuesday.
