Comments
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Fort Collins city officials amended a face covering requirement which went into effect on Monday. The order now will last until May 30 to mirror Larimer County’s orders.
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Fort Collins city officials amended a face covering requirement which went into effect on Monday. The order now will last until May 30 to mirror Larimer County’s orders.
City officials also say people who violate the order could be cited with a civil infraction, not a misdemeanor criminal charge. Business owners are now allowed to require a customer to wear a face covering, or ask them to leave if they do not comply.
Signs informing the public about the face covering order will need to be available in English and Spanish. Those signs can be downloaded from the city’s website.
Masks or coverings are required in any enclosed area, retail or commercial business, as well as while standing in line. They are also required while taking public transportation.
RELATED: Fort Collins Issues Face Covering Order Amid Coronavirus Pandemic