Comments
DENVER (CBS4) — Firefighters at Denver International Airport arranged a special salute for Colorado nurses who have been fighting the coronavirus in other parts of the country.
DENVER (CBS4) — Firefighters at Denver International Airport arranged a special salute for Colorado nurses who have been fighting the coronavirus in other parts of the country.
Two fire trucks performed a water cannon salute, forming arches of water over the arriving plane.
“Welcoming home nurses who have been away treating patients in hard hit areas of the country,” airport officials tweeted. “Thank you for your hard work, service, sacrifice and dedication #NationalNursesDay”