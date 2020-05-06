FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– A man has been arrested in Fort Collins, accused of attacking a delivery driver with a knife. Eissa Alameri is facing attempted second-degree murder charges in the attack.
Officers responded to reports of a disturbance between two males outside an apartment in the 2600 block of Raintree Drive just before 8 p.m. on Monday.
According to police, Alameri, 24, contacted an online delivery shopping service to have items delivered to his home. When the delivery driver arrived at his door, Alameri reportedly attacked him with a knife.
The driver, 55, was able to get from Alameri and went to a safe place until officers arrived. Alameri refused to cooperate with officers and then threatened them with the knife.
He then ran away and hid in a nearby stairwell. Officers were finally able to take Alameri into custody about a half hour later.
Alameri is facing charges of attempted second-degree murder, second-degree assault and menacing.
“I’m thankful for quick actions of the victim and the neighbors who called 911,” said Assistant Chief John Feyen, who leads the FCPS Patrol Division, in a statement. “I’m also grateful that our officers were able to de-escalate and safely end this volatile situation.”