Comments
DENVER (CBS4)- The Denver Police Department released data on Wednesday detailing how the department has been enforcing Denver Mayor Michael Hancock’s stay-at-home order due to the coronavirus outbreak.
DENVER (CBS4)- The Denver Police Department released data on Wednesday detailing how the department has been enforcing Denver Mayor Michael Hancock’s stay-at-home order due to the coronavirus outbreak.
According to the data, the DPD has contacted 11,337 people, issued 4,070 warnings and written 26 citations to citizens who were not following the rules of the city’s stay-at-home order. The police department said that their focus is first on education and then further action (i.e. citations) only if necessary.
Denver’s order expires later this week, and the statewide stay-at-home order has now moved to a “Safer at Home” order where Coloradans are no longer required to stay at home but are strongly encouraged to do so. The state’s website does advise however that certain counties and cities remain under stay-at-home orders so residents should pay attention to local guidelines.