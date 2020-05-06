Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Investigators have identified the man shot and killed near the Circle K gas station at South Sable Boulevard and East Alameda Avenue Monday night. Russell James Davis was 21 years old.
Investigators from Aurora Police Department’s Major Crimes/Homicide Unit are working to determine what led to the shooting and death of the victim. Police do not have anyone in custody.
Police are asking anyone with information about this case to call Agent Glenn at 303.739.6068 or they can remain anonymous by contacting Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867) and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.