FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) — Colorado State University plans to hold in-person classes on campus in the fall — unless a new public health order prohibits it.
“We are optimistically planning for in-person fall classes, while planning for strategic contingencies if those are not immediately possible,” officials stated on the CSU website. “The university will be bound by public health guidance that we will be required to follow.”
University officials said they won’t know the status of fall classes for certain until late summer. The semester is scheduled to begin in mid-August.
CSU officials said they will consider making changes to tuition rates and fees for the fall semester, but it will depend on multiple factors, including:
- Rate of fiscal support in the state budget as determined by the Colorado legislature
- Resources the university will receive from federal stimulus packages
- Public health guidance and COVID-19 influences on our operations and university budget derived from other income sources
Decisions on changing tuition and fees will not be made or publicized before midsummer.
If the University status changes to full in-person operations, residence halls and apartment buildings will be open.
The status of all of fall events (Homecoming, athletics events, conferences, arts performances, etc.) will depend upon future public health guidance. Determinations about fall events will be made late this summer.