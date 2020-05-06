



– UCHealth is launching a community-wide effort to give a big thank you to some of the biggest heroes during the coronavirus crisis : our nurses. “Nurses Week” begins Wednesday, with the celebration of “National Nurses Day.”

To help honor them, UCHealth is hanging cards in hospital hallways with simple notes of thanks, so nurses can read them during busy, stressful shifts. There are dozens thus far, but the public is invited to submit virtual letters all week.

“It means a lot to the staff, especially nurses. It’s a recognition that we are working hard and that we do put our whole heart into our job every single day. Not just during this pandemic, but every day,” said UCHealth Registered Nurse Alicia Adams.

Adams expressed her appreciation to CBS4’s Mekialaya White in a FaceTime interview during her shift in Highlands Ranch.

Nursing is a second career for Adams, after 18 years as a telecomm specialist. She was inspired to give back from a young age by her grandmother, Alice, who was a nurse for decades back in the 50s and 60s. Adams was also named after her.

Alice’s dedication propels her, especially now.

“We go to work and we care about people and we want people to get better,” she said.

She also says while she’s not in the ICU unit with COVID-19 patients, seeing those fellow workers doing what they do best is simply inspiring.

“I am most proud of those people, those front-line staff that every time they put on their gear and go into one of those rooms, they know that they’re taking a chance with their own lives and I am so proud of them. Those respiratory nurses and therapists and doctors that go in and do it,” said Adams.

You can write a quick note to give health care specialists some encouragement during tireless work days. Click here for the form.

