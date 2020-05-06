LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4)– Alcohol sales have been setting new records as stay at home orders have been effect, but addiction experts say there’s a danger that is not being widely discussed as part of the picture.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration estimates that 95% of people needing treatment do not see substance abuse as a problem. That leads to fewer getting the care they need.

Dr. Patrick Gallus helps to run Gallus Detox Center in Littleton as well as facilities in Arizona. He feels the problem is quietly growing and expects a surge in patients after protection orders are lifted.

“I think that this pandemic, a lot of people aren’t working, they don’t have a structured schedule anymore. So, what our advice to a lot of people who are calling us is just get a structure. Regardless if that’s taking a walk at a certain time, getting up at a certain time in the morning, just doing stuff in your life adds more structure and you have less downtime and less time to think about drinking, essentially.”

Gina Carroll heads nursing at the center in Littleton and told CBS4 that patients have been calling in, seeking help for relapse.

“Another problem that we’re seeing during this pandemic is the fact that people who already suffer from addiction are having a really hard time staying in their sober environment, going to meetings, participating with other people that it’s become a life for them, it’s become a way to stay sober and happy, and these activities have pretty much come to a halt.”

Carroll and Dr. Gallus both said no one should try to detox alone, as some symptoms could require medical attention. They also want everyone to know that the pandemic has been hard on a lot of people and there should be no shame in seeking professional help.