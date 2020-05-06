DENVER (CBS4) — The Denver Police Department is delivering food, face masks and hand sanitizer to residents struggling to access items during the coronavirus pandemic. The Compassion Cruiser is DPD’s way of protecting the city from COVID-19 through prevention.
The vehicle was used as the “Copsicle Cruiser” last summer, delivering free frozen treats around Denver. DPD repurposed the truck as a way to help meet the needs of residents and maintain their connection with the community.
“It would be inappropriate for us, knowing the challenges the community has, to be handing out ice cream. The title of the vehicle, Compassion Cruiser, is exactly that. We want to spread compassion in this unprecedented time,” said Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen.
Through community outreach, Denver police are able to identify neighborhoods that need help getting supplies and personally deliver those supplies to them.
“Some folks might have transportation or mobility issues. We can deliver this directly to people in need,” said Pazen.
On Wednesday, Denver police officers took the Compassion Cruiser to a neighborhood in Northeast Denver, Councilman Chris Herndon’s district.
“We’re going to make sure that those in need have the food, the masks and the resources as we navigate this pandemic,” said Herndon.
Denver police were able to fill the supply bags with donations from community partners, like We Don’t Waste. DPD says they already have several districts in line for a visit from the Compassion Cruiser.