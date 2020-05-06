Comments
ROOSEVELT NATIONAL FOREST, Colo. (CBS4)– When coronavirus changed one Colorado couple’s wedding plans, they decided to make the best of social distancing practices and get away from just about everyone– Colorado style.
Angela and Michael grabbed their climbing gear and headed to Roosevelt National Forest where they took their vows on the side of a rock ledge.
Angela even tossed the bouquet down to the best man and groomsman to catch.
The couple said they are looking forward to a proper wedding ceremony that will include hugs from family and friends.