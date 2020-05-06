Comments
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A nonprofit that has been helping feed hungry families during the coronavirus pandemic, now needs help. The Colorado Baptist Disaster Relief had its food tents destroyed by strong winds.
The group has been using the tents to feed thousands of struggling families. Without the tent, the nonprofit can’t prepare or serve the food.
They’re hoping someone can donate a tent or money to help them buy new gear so they can keep feeding people.
LINK: Colorado Disaster Relief