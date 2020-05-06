Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– Construction continues on alternative care sites for coronavirus patients including the Colorado Convention Center and The Ranch. Both sites will have significantly fewer beds than originally planned.
A total of 600 beds will be available at the Colorado Convention Center in downtown Denver. Initially the plan was to have 2,000 beds.
The Ranch will have 200 beds instead of 1,000. The projects will save a total of $25 million by slashing the number of beds.
The Colorado Convention Center is expected to be finished at operating by June 4 and The Ranch by June 15 to be used in case of a second wave of coronavirus patients.
Colorado hospitals are using about half of the available ventilators in the state.