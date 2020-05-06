GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – Your stimulus check from the federal government may be on the way, but there are scammers trying to get their hands on it first. For Deb Wight of Greeley, the text message was personal.

“Deb, your stimulus is pending your confirmation. Must accept no later than midnight May 4th,” the message read.

“You were suspicious?” CBS4’s Rick Sallinger asked her.

“Right because you got so many scam things going on.”

She was suspicious because she had already gotten her stimulus payment. It turns out she’s not alone in being targeted for money and private account information.

Phil Weiser, the Colorado Attorney General told CBS4, it’s insidious.

“People who are waiting for their money to get to them, that they need being preyed upon getting their personal information taken from them by people who are scammers of the worst kind.”

The federal government will never text or call you. Your check will go directly into your bank, if not you can go to the IRS website or call.

Watch out for offers that claim to get you your stimulus check more quickly. It’s bait, says the attorney general.

“When someone says we’ll get your checks sooner run in the opposite direction. No such service exists,” Weiser said.

CBS4 tried contacting whoever sent Deb Wight that text offering to help get her check, but each time the line rang busy.

“It makes me mad because there are people out there that don’t understand the scams going on and they are taking advantage of people.”

She could have been one of them.