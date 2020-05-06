



Colorado beekeeper Greg McMahan has been getting plenty of calls about the so called “Murder Hornet.”

“It’s splashed all over the internet, all the stories. Everybody is calling me about murder hornets,” he told CBS4.

For the first time ever, the Asian Giant Hornet has been spotted in the United States. Researchers say it was first found in Washington state in December.

Gregg owns Rocky Mountain Bee and specializes in the removal, rescue, and education of the insects. He says the Asian Giant Hornet can get up to two inches. It has been known to kill up to 50 people a year in Japan, according to The New York Times, and has the potential to devastate U.S. bee populations, which have already been declining.

“They’re monstrous, they have huge mandibles on them and they will go into a bee hive and they will chomp every bee in half in about 30 minutes,” said McMahan.

The hornets made their way to the U.S. for the first time in December, when the Washington State Department of Agriculture verified four reports of sightings.

But murder hornets become most dangerous from late summer to early fall, when they ravage through honey bee populations. Washington State officials are tracking the hornets and setting up traps to hopefully ease any possible harm.

When it comes to Colorado, McMahan says it’s not an ideal home because of its altitude. Still, if they do make their way here, he’s up to the challenge.

“I’m half excited, half nervous. But you know I would love to tackle a giant Asian hornet nest. That would just be flat out good fun for me.”

McMahan wants to remind people that is it bee swarm season and if you find one, make sure to call the professionals.

LINK: Rocky Mountain Bee