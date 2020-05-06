FLIGHT OVER COLORADOView the Colorado Air National Guard flyover flight plan for this afternoon/evening
CBSN DenverWatch Now
Filed Under:Colorado News, Coronavirus


DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment revealed more COVID-19 outbreaks including one at Rocky Mountain Natural Meats in Adams County. The meat processing facility has 18 confirmed cases.

On Wednesday, a seventh JBS meatpacking plant empolyee died of coronavirus. The plant reopened on April 30 after being shut down for cleaning.

RELATED: Gov. Jared Polis Continues To Urge Coloradans To Practice Social Distancing

The Colorado Mushroom Farm in Alamosa reports 10 cases, while a King Soopers bakery in Denver reports 25 workers who tested positive with coronavirus.

LINK: CDPHE Outbreak Data

Comments

Leave a Reply