DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment revealed more COVID-19 outbreaks including one at Rocky Mountain Natural Meats in Adams County. The meat processing facility has 18 confirmed cases.
On Wednesday, a seventh JBS meatpacking plant empolyee died of coronavirus. The plant reopened on April 30 after being shut down for cleaning.
The Colorado Mushroom Farm in Alamosa reports 10 cases, while a King Soopers bakery in Denver reports 25 workers who tested positive with coronavirus.
