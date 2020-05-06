BUCKLEY AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – Warriors of the Colorado Air National Guard plan to fly F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft above Colorado cities and towns on Wednesday, between 4:30 and 6 p.m. as the coronavirus crisis continues. The jets from the 140th Wing will launch from Buckley Air Force Base in Aurora and fly over Greeley, Fort Collins and Loveland, the mountain communities of Vail, Aspen and Estes Park, Longmont and Boulder, the Denver metro area and then Colorado Springs and Pueblo.
See a map of the flight path below:
“As part of Operation American Resolve, Air Force units around the country are conducting flyovers in an effort to boost morale during this time of severe health and economic impacts resulting from the pandemic,” officials stated.
“We hope that when our fellow citizens hear the jets fly over, they will know that we remain strong as a nation and we will get through this as one team,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Micah Fesler, commander, 140th Wing, Colorado Air National Guard. “We are proud to serve alongside the first responders and essential personnel who are fighting the COVID-19 battle here in our state and we salute their service.”
Earlier in the day, two C-130 Hercules aircraft from the Air Force Reserve’s 302nd Airlift Wing will be doing flyovers of Colorado hospitals to salute local healthcare workers, first responders, and essential workers.
The aircraft will kick off “Hercs Over Colorado” by flying over hospitals in Pueblo just after 11 a.m. They will then continue on to Colorado Springs, Greeley and Ft. Collins.
