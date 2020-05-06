DENVER (CBS4) – A team of Colorado Air National Guard F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jets will fly over Colorado Wednesday as a salute to health care workers, first responders and other essential personnel on the front line against the coronavirus pandemic.
The flight path starts at Buckley Air Force Base in Aurora at approximately 4:15 p.m. and proceeds over Sterling (4:30p.m.), Greeley (4:40 p.m.), Fort Collins (4:43 p.m.), Loveland (4:46 p.m.), Estes Park (4:54 p.m.), Vail (5:06 p.m.), Aspen (5:14 p.m.), Breckenridge (5:20 p.m.), Winter Park (5:24 p.m.), Longmont (5:32 p.m.), Denver (5:40 p.m.), Colorado Springs (6:00 p.m.) and Pueblo (6:09p.m.). All of the times and flights paths are approximate.
Depart Aurora: 4:15 pm
Sterling: 4:30
Greeley: 4:40
Ft Collins: 4:43
Loveland: 4:46
Estes Park: 4:54
Vail: 5:06
Aspen: 5:14
Breckenridge: 5:20
Winter Park: 5:24
Longmont: 5:32
Denver: 5:40
Colorado Springs: 6:00
Pueblo: 6:09
Land @ Buckley: 6:28#COVID19 #InThisTogether
— 140WG (@140Wg) May 6, 2020
“As part of Operation American Resolve, Air Force units around the country are conducting flyovers in an effort to boost morale during this time of severe health and economic impacts resulting from the pandemic,” officials stated.
“We hope that when our fellow citizens hear the jets fly over, they will know that we remain strong as a nation and we will get through this as one team,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Micah Fesler, commander, 140th Wing, Colorado Air National Guard. “We are proud to serve alongside the first responders and essential personnel who are fighting the COVID-19 battle here in our state and we salute their service.”
Fighter jets also flew over Colorado last month as a salute. F-16 Air Force Thunderbirds thrilled Coloradans on the Front Range on April 18 after the Air Force Academy graduation.