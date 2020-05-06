FLIGHT OVER COLORADOView the Colorado Air National Guard flyover flight plan for this afternoon/evening
CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Romi Bean
Filed Under:Denver Broncos News


DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Broncos 2020 schedule will be released Thursday at 5:30 p.m. Mountain Time. The Broncos opponents are already set, but now they will find out when they play each team.

DENVER, CO – DECEMBER 29: Quarterback Derek Carr #4 of the Oakland Raiders hands the ball off the running back DeAndre Washington #33 of the Oakland Raiders during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on December 29, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

The Broncos will not be playing a game in London this year, as previously expected. The NFL recently announced that all international games have been canceled for the 2020 season and all 256 games will be played on U.S. soil.

The Broncos home and away opponents are as follows:

Home:

  • Buffalo Bills
  • Miami Dolphins
  • New Orleans Saints
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tennessee Titans
  • Kansas City Chiefs
  • Las Vegas Raiders
  • Los Angeles Chargers

Away

  • New York Jets
  • New England Patriots
  • Carolina Panthers
  • Atlanta Falcons
  • Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Kansas City Chiefs
  • Las Vegas Raiders
  • Los Angeles Chargers

RELATED: Drew Lock Is ‘Super Pumped’ About Incoming Rookie Class

Following the 2020 offseason, the Broncos schedule provides some interesting matchups and reunions. Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders will return to Denver as a New Orleans Saint. The Broncos will also see Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski at Empower Field, but as Bucs, not Patriots. Finally, Chris Harris Jr. will return to Denver as a Charger, while Melvin Gordon will head to Los Angeles in orange and blue.

Romi Bean

Comments

Leave a Reply