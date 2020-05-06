DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Broncos 2020 schedule will be released Thursday at 5:30 p.m. Mountain Time. The Broncos opponents are already set, but now they will find out when they play each team.
The Broncos will not be playing a game in London this year, as previously expected. The NFL recently announced that all international games have been canceled for the 2020 season and all 256 games will be played on U.S. soil.
The Broncos home and away opponents are as follows:
Home:
- Buffalo Bills
- Miami Dolphins
- New Orleans Saints
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Tennessee Titans
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Los Angeles Chargers
Away
- New York Jets
- New England Patriots
- Carolina Panthers
- Atlanta Falcons
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Los Angeles Chargers
Following the 2020 offseason, the Broncos schedule provides some interesting matchups and reunions. Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders will return to Denver as a New Orleans Saint. The Broncos will also see Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski at Empower Field, but as Bucs, not Patriots. Finally, Chris Harris Jr. will return to Denver as a Charger, while Melvin Gordon will head to Los Angeles in orange and blue.