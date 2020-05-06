Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– A federal magistrate has ordered that Bradley Bunn can be released from custody, but only under the condition that he goes into an inpatient mental health evaluation by the Veterans Administration hospitals.
If he cannot be accepted for an evaluation at this time, there will be another detention hearing.
Federal prosecutors told the judge four pipe bombs were found inside Bunn’s Loveland house last week that was fortified against entry. A fifth was found in the garage without powder.
Bunn was quoted by investigators as saying he took an oath to fight to the death anyone who comes to take away his arms.
Prosecutors said Bunn was headed to the rally at the state Capitol last Friday. There was evidence that he told people not to put their fingers on their open carry weapons and be careful.
The defense said Bunn had mental health issues from his time serving in Iraq and his bark is worse than his bite.